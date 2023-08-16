Local first responders discuss ways to strengthen rural EMS

Your Photos
By KTTC Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – Local EMS and ambulance workers gathered Wednesday afternoon in Austin to discuss how rural emergency healthcare can be improved.

Compared to urban neighborhoods, rural areas tend to lack easy access to emergency and ambulance services.

To solve this issue, local EMS and first responders gathered to discuss what steps the community can take.

This meeting was hosted by the Minnesota Ambulance Association and the Center for Rural Policy and Development.

Mayo Clinic Community Paramedicine Coordinator Michael Juntunen said rural EMS are currently doing well with the reach they have.

However, there are workforce and funding issues that cause delays in patient care and responses from 911 calls.

Juntunen said the delay situation will become worse if such issues are not solved urgently.

”We really need to focus on workforce and funding. How do we get staff and people to come in and staff these ambulances? How do we retain them and keep them active and involved? And how do we get a funding stream that can be sustainable long-term in order to support those staff to be able to provide the patient care that they need to?”

Mayo Clinic Community Paramedicine Coordinator Michael Juntunen

