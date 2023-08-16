Your Photos
Mankato prepares for Mahkato Wacipi in September

Mahkato Wacipi makes its annual return on September 15-17 at the Land of Memories park.
By Maddie Paul
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Education, storytelling, and sharing Dakota culture.

“I love that everyone comes together and learns,” said Meghan Schnitker.

It’s the foundation for the Mahkato Wacipi, which makes its annual return Sept. 15-17 at the Land of Memories park.

For more than 50 years, this powwow has helped connect people through a weekend of dance, song, food, and of course, education.

“I think it’s a big part of the community. It’s something that we look forward to in September every year- not just as a committee member, or an indigenous person, or a business- but as a community member,” said Schnitker.

Mankato has a dark history with the Dakota 38+2 hangings and Indigenous treatments and all that history was redirected through the powwow.

“A group of Indigenous people came to Mankato and they wanted to do something for reconciliation for the terrible history that happened here in Mankato. And they wanted to bring the community together for healing,” said Schnitker.

According to Mahkato Mdewakanton Association Chair Dan Zielske, this year’s events will honor two men: Richard Fischer and Raymond Owen.

Both men work at the sweat lodge in Mankato, and they’ve been spiritual leaders for over 40 years.

Grand entries start at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

General admission is $7, but children 12 or younger and seniors 60 or older can get in for free.

“We definitely enjoy everyone that comes and eats the food, visits the vendors, enjoys the powwow, and hopefully learns something new every year,” said Schnitker.

