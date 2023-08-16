Your Photos
Maple River football looking to bounce back in 2023

The Eagles only lost three games this past season.
By Rob Clark
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) -The Maple River Eagles football team is one year removed from a state tournament in which the Eagles finished in the state semifinals. Now, fast forward to 2023, the group is looking to get back to state after a disappointing finish in the Section 2AA tournament.

“We’re all very eager and hungry from last year. It didn’t end how we wanted it to, and we’re ready to get our revenge,” said Cale Hansen, Maple River senior wideout.

For a team with 13 straight winning seasons, the bar is always set high. After losing some key seniors, the Eagles will turn to a new QB under center.

“I definitely say I’ve worked a lot harder to where I’ve been. The kid before had a lot of experience on me. I’ve hit the weight room enough, I know where I need to be for the season, and I’ll be ready,” said Tyler Hollerich, Maple River senior quarterback.

The size Maple River’s showcased in the past isn’t necessarily there, but it may not matter. The Eagles feature plenty of speedy weapons on the offensive side of the ball, relying on those players to move the ball down the field.

“Well our goal is to get the ball to the edges. We have a bunch of track kids that had success last spring. Hopefully that correlates to the football field, get the ball to them on the edges and see what they can do,” said Dusty Drager, Maple River head coach.

The Eagles only lost three games last year, two of those coming to Blue Earth Area.

Offensively, Maple River will try to pick up right where it left off after averaging 36.4 points per game in 2022.

The Eagles will see how this year’s team stacks up in week one against Triton.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

