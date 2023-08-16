Minnesota free school lunches clear state legislature

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “The state of Minnesota is helping these kids and families out right away, and it’s not an extra expense for families. It’s kind of an instant income tax reimbursement, if you will,” said Public Policy Chair, Darcy Steuber.

Free meals to all students, regardless of family income. It’s the foundation for universal free meals, and it’s what federal pandemic waivers offered before that program expired.

The School Nutrition Association says only nine states in the country adopted a universal school meal policy for the 2023-2024 school year, and Minnesota takes part in that list.

“For a student to eat with the Minnesota free school meals, they would just come to lunch- in my school district, you would type in your PIN number and there would be no charge for the meal- you would just go through the line and enjoy your meal and your time with your friends,” said Steuber.

Students can have one breakfast and one lunch for free- but any extra items or second helpings need to be paid for.All federal meal programs will continue to be used on top of universal free meals.

“The federal government still helps pay for the Minnesota free school meals, it’s just instead of the parent sending in a check to pay for the student’s lunch, the state of Minnesota is going to pay for the difference and the cost,” said Steuber.

Any existing school lunch debt from years past will remain on accounts.The School Nutrition Association believes that universal free meals will help students learn more in the classroom.DS: “We want to make sure we’re providing healthy and nutritious meals for our students so they are ready to learn and grow.”

