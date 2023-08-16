Your Photos
Minnesota rebate payments up to $1,300 going out this week

The process of sending out around $1 billion in rebate payments to Minnesota families began Tuesday night.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – Governor Tim Walz announced Wednesday that the one-time tax rebate payments of up to $1,300 per family will start going out this week.

The legislation, signed by the Governor in May, provides payments to eligible Minnesotans of:

  • $520 for married couples filing a joint 2021 income or property tax return with adjusted gross income of $150,000 or less.
  • $260 for all other individuals with 2021 adjusted gross income of $75,000 or less.
  • Another $260 for each dependent, up to three dependents.

Direct deposit payments will go out first, followed by paper checks in the mail.

According to the Governor’s Office, the department expects the nearly 2.1 million rebate payments to be initiated by the end of September.

“As Minnesotans plan for back-to-school, we know that the excitement families are feeling is mixed with the stress that comes with buying books, backpacks, and clothes. We’re going to help with that – both with payments of up to $1,300 per family and universal free breakfast and lunch. I am grateful for the Department of Revenue’s work to deliver these payments to Minnesotans as soon as possible.”

Governor Tim Walz

Direct deposit rebate recipients: Recipients who chose direct deposit when they filed their 2021 taxes or updated their bank information with the department earlier this summer should see their payments in their bank accounts starting this week, through the end of August. The payment will appear as “State of Minnesota 2021 Tax Rebate Program” on their bank statement.

Paper check rebate recipients: Recipients receiving a paper check should start seeing their checks in 2-3 weeks, with checks being mailed through September. Paper checks will appear in a plain white envelope. These checks are protected by standard banking safeguards that help detect and deter fraud.

If a direct deposit is returned due to a banking error or incorrect bank account information, then a paper check will be mailed.

If you elected to have tax preparation fees deducted from your 2021 tax refund, a paper check will be issued to avoid the rebate being deposited into an erroneous bank account.

If you think you are eligible for the rebate but did not receive it by October, review the eligibility requirements on the Department of Revenue website.

