Nicollet County hosts first Project Community Connect

By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The very first Nicollet County project Community Connect took place earlier today.

The free community event offered a wide range of information including financial assistance, and medical and dental services, and other resources. The goal was to become a one-stop for people who might be struggling.

According to their website, the project closely mirrored the Mankato-based Project Community Connect. The idea is to now bring the Nicollet County resident’s resources closer to home.

“It is a little bit easier for our residents to get here and then everything is. Specific. For Nicolette County residents as well, it is all services and resources in the area that are for Nicollet County residents,” said Sarah Cloutier.

Organizers say the hope is to grow this event and host it every year.

