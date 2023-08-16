SCMN Pride announces Mankato Pridefest

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central Minnesota Pride (SCMN) announced this year’s Mankato Pridefest dates Monday. The event will be held September 7th through the 10th. With this year’s theme, “Be visible, be heard, and be proud,” SCMN Pride hopes to shine a light on those who have been affected by the events of the past year.

“We can no longer stay invisible. We have to be visible. We should not be ashamed of who we are,” said Sylvia Rivera, an LGBTQ activist and Stonewall veteran. This quote rings true for many in the queer and trans communities today, and reminds us that acceptance is still an ongoing battle.

The 2023 festival t-shirt features the phrase “Be Visible, Be Heard, Be Proud,” and the public is invited to customize their tee with tie-dyeing. A Tie-Dye Party will be held the week before Pride on Thursday, August 31 from 5:00-7:00 pm at the Carnegie Art Center. Shirts can be purchased and tie-dye supplies will be provided with experts and volunteers to help with the process. The shirts and tie-dye stations will also be at Pridefest.

SCMN is introducing a new all-ages Thursday night event at The Wine Cafe: Drag Bargo hosted by local drag company, Drag Me With A Spoon. Queeraoke returns Friday night at the Loose Moose Saloon, hosted by Kato Karaoke. Saturday’s festivities start with the Jessica Flatequal Pride Parade sponsored by Mayo Clinic Health System, going from Plum Street along Riverfront Drive, leading to Riverfront Park.

The Festival in the park will feature music and drag performances, vendors and artisans, food and drink, and activities for kids and adults. The celebration continues through the evening at the Atomic Star Tavern for the Pride Party, and Sunday for the Youth Party at the Wow!Zone. For a full schedule of events, visit South Central Minnesota Pride’s website, scmnpride.org.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.