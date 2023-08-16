Your Photos
September to be ‘Celebrate Recovery Month’ in Mankato

By Aaron Stuve
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - At Monday night’s city council meeting, the city certified mayor Najwa Massad’s proclamation to make September “Celebrate Recovery Month” in Mankato. The proclamation celebrates the ongoing efforts of city and community groups to support people overcoming drug addiction, and is timed around Minnesota’s annual Walk for Recovery event.

Mayor Massad says that the proclamation acknowledges the efforts being made to solve a problem that is close to many in the community.

”We’re always, you know, the cheerleaders, we’re the ones that want to help that person,” said Massad. “And when we see them, and they have succeeded in their trying, the trials of life and so forth, what better thing to say to them ‘congratulations you did it, we are behind you 100 percent.”

The proclamation comes less than a week before Mankato will host its second event observing National Fentanyl Poisoning and Substance Overdose Awareness and Prevention Day. The event partners with Next Step Recovery and Mankato Public Safety to tell the stories of families affected by substance overdose and to promote resources that are available to the community.

It will include demonstrations on administering Narcan to save overdose victims, and organizers say that the event provides an opportunity to not only learn about dangerous drugs, but to connect with families who have shared similar experiences.

”I’m really hoping that people will walk out of here feeling that if this might happen to them or they may know somebody that may have maybe somewhere to go,” said Kim Gustavuson. “They might feel a little bit more positive about what they know and what they’re dealing with.”

The National Fentanyl Poisoning and Substance Overdose Awareness and Prevention Day event will be this Sunday at Ray Erlandson Park starting at noon.

