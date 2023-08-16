Severe storms this evening; a hot, steamy weekend ahead

We are closely monitoring a cold front with the potential to trigger a few strong to severe thunderstorms across our region late this afternoon and evening. The main threat will be straight-line wind gusts, but an isolated tornado is also possible. After the front passes, we’re anticipating a cooler, comfortable day Thursday; however, it’ll be hazy due to Canadian wildfire smoke. As the weekend approaches, we’re bracing for a tropical heatwave that will likely push heat index values into the triple digits.

The rest of this afternoon will be windy, warm, and humid, with high temps climbing into the mid to upper 80s. A cold front will move through late this afternoon into the evening, triggering a line of thunderstorms that will progress from northwest to southeast across the region. As mentioned, a few storms could be strong to severe with damaging straight-line wind gusts as the main threat. Additionally, some larger hail is possible, and while the likelihood is relatively low, an isolated tornado is also possible. Storms are expected to exit the region by mid to late evening.

Behind the front, cooler air will settle in, making Thursday particularly pleasant. Unfortunately, that front will also usher in Canadian wildfire smoke, rendering the sky hazy and raising some air quality concerns. Friday will be slightly warmer yet still enjoyable with highs in the low to mid 80s.

We’re still forecasting a heatwave for the upcoming weekend. High temps will soar into the 90s with dew points in the 70s starting Saturday and persisting into early next week. This combination of heat and humidity will elevate the heat index into the triple digits across much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. It’s still early, and there’s some model variance regarding the location of the warmest air, but this may be the most intense warmth we’ve experienced this summer. Stay tuned for updates.

