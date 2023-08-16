Severe t-storms possible tonight, wildfire smoke returns Thursday

Strong to severe storms possible tonight with the passage of a cold front, poor air quality due to wildfire smoke following the cold front expected Thursday.

Today will start off quiet with mostly clear/sunny skies. Temperatures and humidity are expected to rise, making way for highs in the mid-80s and muggy conditions ahead of the passage of a cold front. Thankfully, we will have a wonderful breeze reaching up to 25 mph with gusts reaching up to 40 mph at times. The cold front is expected to move through the area through the late evening and early night hours bringing in showers and thunderstorms. We are under a marginal and slight risk or a level 1 and level 2 risk for strong to severe storms with the passage of the cold front. We are primarily looking out for large hail and damaging winds, but a tornado or two cannot fully be ruled out. Showers and thunderstorms will clear out between 11 pm and midnight leaving behind mostly clear skies as temperatures dip into the upper-50s and low-60s by Thursday morning.

Following the cold front will be a plume of smoke from the ongoing wildfires in Canada. This will lead to poor air quality and hazy skies throughout Thursday despite mostly sunny skies expected across the area. Temperatures will be on the cooler side in general due to Wednesday night’s cold front. We are looking at highs hovering in the mid to upper-70s across the area with a light breeze up to 15 mph, gusts up to 20 mph at times sticking around. Hazy skies will stick around heading into the late night hours before we start to see gradual clearing of the smoke. Overall, skies in general will be mostly clear as temperatures dip into the mid to upper-50s by Friday morning.

Air quality as of right now, is expected to improve by Friday despite hazy/milky colored skies potentially sticking around. This means any smoke that may linger in the area will be above our heads, which does not typically affect us here at the surface. Skies in general will be mostly sunny. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the mid-80s as winds increase up to 20 mph with gusts reaching up to 30 mph at times. Friday night will remain mostly clear but warm as temperatures dip into the upper-60s and low-70s by Saturday morning.

The next heat wave will start to make its way into the area through this weekend with mostly sunny skies sticking around. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid-90s throughout Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Winds will be light, ranging between 5 and 15 mph throughout the weekend. Overnight conditions will remain quiet and mostly clear as temperatures dip into the upper-60s and low-70s both Saturday night and Sunday night.

The heat wave will continue into next week with humidity ramping back up making way for both hot and humid conditions. We may see dangerous heat return to the area with highs hovering in the low to mid-90s through Tuesday afternoon. Skies will remain mostly sunny before becoming partly cloudy by Tuesday. With the projected heat and humidity on the way, we may see a heat related warning and/or advisory issued for a portion of the area early next week. As skies become partly cloudy by Tuesday, a weak cold front is projected to move through the area bringing an isolated thunderstorm chance. This will also lead to a slight cool down heading into the end of next week.

Skies will teeter between mostly sunny and partly cloudy through the end of next week with temperatures hovering in the mid to upper-80s on Wednesday before dropping into the low-80s by the end of the week on Friday. Winds will continue to range between 10 and 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph at times.

