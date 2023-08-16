State Patrol: 2nd driver being questioned as witness in fatal pedestrian crash

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Following a fatal crash in Mankato Monday night, the Minnesota State Patrol says a second driver allegedly involved in the incident is being questioned as a witness.

18-year-old Kaylee Richmond of Mankato was charged with criminal vehicular homicide in Blue Earth County Tuesday after she allegedly struck and killed 66-year-old Jeffery Allie Ward of Mankato.

A criminal complaint said Richmond admitted to racing another driver on Madison Avenue around 9:30 Monday night.

Witnesses reported seeing another vehicle drive away from the scene, State Patrol tells us that driver has been contacted and charges are not being considered against them.

According to court documents, Richmond signed her statement of rights Tuesday, acknowledging the charges against her.

Authorities continue to investigate the fatal crash, KEYC News Now will update you with any further developments.

