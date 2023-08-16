Trending fall decor at Hazelkin and Co.

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Even though the official first day of Fall isn’t until Sept. 23, the fall decor items are already coming out. Lisa and Kelsey stopped by Hazelkin and Co. in Old Town to give you a preview of what’s trending ahead of the season.

Hazelkin and Co. is located at 415 N Riverfront Dr in Mankato.

