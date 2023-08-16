Your Photos
Trending fall decor at Hazelkin and Co.

Lisa and Kelsey stopped by Hazelkin and Co. in Old Town to give you a preview of what’s trending ahead of the season.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Even though the official first day of Fall isn’t until Sept. 23, the fall decor items are already coming out. Lisa and Kelsey stopped by Hazelkin and Co. in Old Town to give you a preview of what’s trending ahead of the season.

Hazelkin and Co. is located at 415 N Riverfront Dr in Mankato.

