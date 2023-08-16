United Way’s ‘Scoops for a Cause’ kicks off Saturday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Greater Mankato Area United Way is hosting its 2024 Campaign Kickoff in Elysian at its fourth annual Scoops for a Cause fundraiser. The event is from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 at Scoops Ice Cream. All purchases throughout the day will benefit Greater Mankato Area United Way, who are looking to raise $2,250,000 during the campaign.

The event features musical acts on Scoops’ outdoor stage:

11 a.m.–2 p.m.: Ariel Anhalt, Ava Appel, Layla Keith, Ashley Flemming + In a Bind

2–3 p.m.: Riverblenders 3:30–4:30 p.m.: Garrett Steinberg

5–6 p.m.: Bob Little

6:30–8:30 p.m.: GTX Duo

Volunteers are needed throughout the day. For more information on volunteering, please contact United Way at 507-345-4551 or sign up on the Get Connected volunteer site.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.