United Way’s ‘Scoops for a Cause’ kicks off Saturday

By Ali Reed
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Greater Mankato Area United Way is hosting its 2024 Campaign Kickoff in Elysian at its fourth annual Scoops for a Cause fundraiser. The event is from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 at Scoops Ice Cream. All purchases throughout the day will benefit Greater Mankato Area United Way, who are looking to raise $2,250,000 during the campaign.

The event features musical acts on Scoops’ outdoor stage:

11 a.m.–2 p.m.: Ariel Anhalt, Ava Appel, Layla Keith, Ashley Flemming + In a Bind

2–3 p.m.: Riverblenders 3:30–4:30 p.m.: Garrett Steinberg

5–6 p.m.: Bob Little

6:30–8:30 p.m.: GTX Duo

Volunteers are needed throughout the day. For more information on volunteering, please contact United Way at 507-345-4551 or sign up on the Get Connected volunteer site.

