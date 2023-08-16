Viral TikTok star and D-Day veteran returns home to Owatonna

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Jake Larson, or Papa Jake, has captured the heart of over 620 thousand TikTok followers.

In 1938 he lied about his age and joined the National Guard at the age of 15. Papa Jake later fought in the Battle of the Bulge, and at D-Day on Omaha Beach. This year, he has returned to the Steele County Free Fair...

“This was the depression. we had no electricity, no running water. my my dad could go around to Mikes Bar and drink. he could leave us here. the two of us. and we could just walk in, and we’d walk around all the side shows,” said Jake Larson.

In 2021, his TikTok following recently raised 1200 dollars for him to return to Northern Ireland, where he once prepared for the Second World War.

“And then I’m sitting at that head on the table and reading all these accolades to me, and i’m thinking it’s a farce, then the ambassador from the united states reaches accolades. He says, from now on this day, March 18th is going to be called ‘Jake Larson Day,’” said Jake Larson.

“I definitely am more of a joker, I think because of him, he loves to pull jokes and you know, saying love you to your family members,” said Papa Jakes grand

”Anybody close to Owatonna come and see me-- I always got a word for you and a handshake, or a hug. See you at the fair! The Owatonna Steele County Free Fair. Free Fair! Doesn’t cost you anything. If you park... that’s a different story,” said Larson.

Papa Jake says he believes it’s impossible that he’s going to be 101 in December, and that he has no aches or pains.

