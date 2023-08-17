Your Photos
Air quality alert across some of Minnesota

Parts of Minnesota will be under under an air quality alert today through 11 p.m. on Friday.
By Maddie Paul
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Parts of Minnesota will be under under an air quality alert today through 11 p.m. on Friday.

Most of Southern Minnesota is now excluded from the Air Quality Alert, but smoke and haze will still be in the region. This could be unhealthy for those in sensitive groups.

According to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, fine particles in the air will reduce visibility by five miles and the smell of smoke will stay in the air.

Doctors say many can avoid air quality symptoms, like chest pain and shortness of breath, by using precaution.

”There are easy solutions: getting back out those N-95 masks, remembering to just choose lower intensity, shorter duration times while being outside- especially with children or elders or anyone that has a chronic condition in their heart or lungs. And then to filter the air, whether it’s inside or in a car,” said Dr. Jessie Carr.

Anyone experiencing health effects related to poor air quality should contact their health care provider, or visit the E.R. if there’s severe symptoms.

