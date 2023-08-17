Your Photos
Air Quality Alert in effect ahead of hot and humid conditions

Canadian wildfire smoke returns leading to an air quality alert ahead of hot, humid conditions this weekend, next week.
KEYC First Alert Weather
KEYC First Alert Weather(KEYC News Now)
By Caitlyn Lorr
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Canadian wildfire smoke is set to return to the area leading to poor air quality and an air quality alert in effect following Wednesday’s cold front ahead of hot and humid conditions for this weekend and next week.

Wednesday’s cold front may not have brought a lot of rain to the area; however, it did bring the return of wildfire smoke from Canada. Smoke is projected to decrease air quality throughout the day and stick around throughout Friday. Despite sunshine expected both days, smoky skies will be prominent with an air quality alert in effect until 11 pm Friday night. Temperatures will be more mild with highs in the mid to upper-70s on Thursday before rising back into the low-80s by Friday afternoon. Wildfire smoke is projected to start clearing, leading to improvements in air quality late Friday night and into this weekend as a heat wave moves in.

The heat wave, associated with a high pressure system, will not only bring hot and humid conditions but lots of sunshine with little to no rain expected through the extended forecast. Skies will be mostly sunny through the weekend and next week despite some cloud coverage expected throughout Monday. Temperatures, regardless of sunshine or cloud coverage will hover in the low to mid-90s with heat index values likely to hover in the upper-90s and triple digits. This may lead to a heat related warning and/or advisory for portions of the area.

Skies will start to change, becoming partly cloudy by the end of next week and into the weekend as our weather pattern shifts. Temperatures will also start to drop back into the mid-80s by next weekend with an isolated shower or thunderstorm chance Friday night and Saturday.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

