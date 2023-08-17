Your Photos
Alden-Conger/ Glenville-Emmons football team prepares for upcoming season

Alden-Conger/ Glenville-Emmons gets ready for football season
Alden-Conger/ Glenville-Emmons gets ready for football season(Haley McCormick)
By Haley McCormick
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALDEN, Minn. (KEYC) - The Alden-Conger/ Glenville Emmons football team is gearing up for the start of the season. The team finished last year with a 5-4 record and is looking to build off of that with a strong group of returning seniors.

Things are looking different for Alden-Conger Glenville Emmons football team this year. The group is transitioning from 1A to 9 player football.

“We’ve got a lot of coaches who had a lot of experience including myself with 9 man so it’s an easy transition for us, but none of our players have played 9 man football before. We made them switch to 11 man while they were in elementary school still so they’re brand new to it but we’ve got a lot of experience and we’ve just told them what’s it all about” said head coach Brady Neel.

Although 9 player football is a different look with a smaller field, the way the team works together won’t change.

“We’ve all been playing together since 7th grade so we know all of our strengths and weaknesses and play really well as a team” said Parker Hintz.

So far, the players are adjusting smoothly to the transition and nuances that come along with the game.

The Knights are fresh off a winning season from last year, an impressive feat after not winning a game in 2021. The team hopes to continue rising after changing classes, and now the squad will feature some much needed depth.

“Only having 9 guys on the filed it’s going to be a lot easier to get guys in and out instead of guys playing both sides of the ball” said Neel.

The Knights are one of the few zero week teams in the state and will actually open up their season a week earlier than everyone else with a match-up against Houston next Thursday, August 24th.

