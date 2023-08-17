Your Photos
DEED Labor force grows for 5th straight month

DEED says more than 3,900 people joined the workforce in the month of July, marking the fifth straight month of growth.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s labor force continues to grow according to the latest jobs report released today.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) says more than 3,900 people joined the workforce in the month of July, marking the fifth straight month of growth.

The state’s unemployment rate increased to 3%, a small increase from June’s 2.9% and below the national unemployment rate of 3.5%.

The Mankato Metropolitan Statistical Area led the state in job growth rate over the year, with a 6.9 % growth.

