Dodge County Sheriff’s Office search for three burglary suspects

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects involved in multiple burglaries in Dodge County as well as a series of thefts in seven other counties across Minnesota and Iowa.

Dodge County deputies are investigating two burglaries that happened on Sunday morning in Dodge County. One occurred in Hayfield and another at a farm business in the Blooming Prairie area.

At this time, police are looking for three suspects in a white truck.

Deputies are asking anyone who lives or has cameras in Hayfield or Blooming Prairie to check surveillance footage from early Sunday morning to see if the vehicle has been in or around your property.

If you know anything, please call the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at (507) 635-6200.

