Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Iowa man dies after semi truck crashes off bridge

The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office logo.
The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office logo.(Courtesy: Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT ATKINSON, Iowa (KTTC) – The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) responded to multiple reports around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday of a semi that drove off a bridge over Goddard Creek southwest of Fort Atkinson on Highway 24.

According to WCSO, the semi overturned and caught on fire after crashing off the bridge.

The accident resulted in fatal injuries to the driver, Kyle NcNeil, 33, of Waterloo, Iowa.

Multiple emergency responders and emergency response agencies from the area, along with the help of several private individuals and businesses, responded and assisted the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Atkinson Fire, and Winneshiek County Emergency Management at the scene.

Emergency crews remained on the scene for several hours attempting to remove the wreckage. Additional cleanup efforts will continue throughout the day Thursday.

The accident remains under investigation by the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was identified as Kaylee Lynette Richmond, 18, of Mankato. According to the Blue...
UPDATE: Vehicular homicide charges filed in connection with fatal Mankato crash
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, learned his sentence this morning in Blue Earth County Court of 20...
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, sentenced to life in prison
KEYC Weather
Storms will exit; a hot steamy weekend ahead
Following a fatal crash in Mankato Monday night, the Minnesota State Patrol says a second...
Update: Bail set for Mankato woman charged in Monday’s fatal Madison Ave. crash
Three people are charged in Watonwan County after allegedly stealing a car and keys from a...
Charges filed after theft from Mankato dealership

Latest News

During WWII, St. Peter native, Earl "Sonny" Meyer served as a Merchant Marine, providing...
Local veteran receives Congressional Gold Medal
The Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular will feature thousands of carved, glowing pumpkins, placed along...
Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular returns to Minnesota Zoo
Faculty and service workers at seven university campuses across Minnesota are reviewing a final...
Union workers at 7 Minnesota campuses reviewing contract offer
Canadian wildfire smoke returns leading to an air quality alert ahead of hot, humid conditions...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 8-17-2023