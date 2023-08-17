Keep workouts fun with Zumba!

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If working out gets boring for you, we have just the thing to keep your fitness level up! Try out a fitness craze with roots in Latin dance: Zumba. Samantha Miller is in with Zumba New Ulm to tell you everything you need to know.

Zumba in New Ulm is located at 15 S Minnesota St. in New Ulm at the New Ulm WELLness Collective. For more information you can check out their Facebook.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.