Local veteran receives Congressional Gold Medal

During WWII, St. Peter native, Earl "Sonny" Meyer served as a Merchant Marine, providing...
During WWII, St. Peter native, Earl "Sonny" Meyer served as a Merchant Marine, providing supplies to all branches of the military in combat zones. He later served in the U.S. Army while enlisted in the Korean War.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - A local veteran received a Congressional Gold Medal for his service during WWII and the Korean War.

St. Peter native Earl “Sonny” Meyer was presented his medal on Monday at the St. Peter American Legion.

During World War Two, Meyer served as a Merchant Marine, providing supplies to all branches of the military in combat zones.

He later served in the U.S. Army while enlisted in the Korean War.

In addition to the medal, Meyer was written a personal letter from Sen. Amy Klobuchar thanking the veteran for his service.

Legislation was passed in 2020 allowing for U.S. Merchant Marines to be recognized for their service.

According to the National World War Two Museum, there were 9,521 Merchant Marines killed between 1939 and 1945; a higher proportion than any other branch of the military.

