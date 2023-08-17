MAPS new Center for Learning opens

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Schools officially opens the doors to their new Center for Learning.

“One is that we know there is a need across the Community for preschool programs, educational opportunities for children prior to kindergarten, as well as care environments.”

Almost 2 years after Maps purchased the building, the early learning and preschool center is ready for its first school year.

“We have lots of families that need their safe and high-quality place for their children to be while they’re at work. we’re able to fill that need and provide children with it.”

Kids from the area from infants to the age of five will now have the opportunity to be under one roof... which staff says would bring a lot of benefits.

“We are going to do lots of work with the preschool folks and make sure that we’re aligning to the best of our abilities. So that really that transition between preschool and aces is going to be seamless for the students.”

The Staff for the early learning consists of around 85 people, and the building is able to serve around 250 preschoolers.

Right now, 120 children are enrolled in the pare/child classes.

“We do have a long-standing program at the elementary level, and so we’re really excited to be able to expand the age groups that we’re serving within the ACES program to include our three to five-year-olds within this building. So being able to provide a full-day childcare experience that complements that preschool day, I think is going to be really beneficial for a lot of families.”

MAPS bought the building, which is located at 15 Map Drive and was formally a vacant MRCI building.

The first day of school is September 11.

