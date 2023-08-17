Minnesota State football duo teams up for the first time

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Minnesota State football team is exactly two weeks away from opening their season on the road against Sioux Falls.

Practices are in full swing leading up to the match-up. Here’s a look at one strong bond on this year’s team.

“I’m surprised we haven’t fought yet” said Shen Butler-Lawson.

There’s some brotherly love on this year’s Minnesota State football team. Both Shen and Sheldon Butler-Lawson make up spots on the roster this year.

It may come as a surprise but this duo has never actually played a football game together, this season will be the first time the brothers suit up next to each other.

“Being on the football team together which is something I’m passionate about and he’s passionate about now so yeah it’s just amazing to be on the field with him” said Shen Butler-Lawson.

Sheldon dominated on the hard wood in high school. The freshman from Junction City, Kansas was one of the top prospects at the KSHSAA class 6A basketball tournament this past year. Before his senior season, Sheldon never played a year of football at the high school level.

“My junior year one of my friends broke his ankle, like it was a bad injury and I promised him I was going to play football so that’s what made me play football my senior year” said Sheldon Butler-Lawson.

With Sheldon’s athleticism it didn’t take long for him to start standing out on the football field, and when he was recruited by Minnesota State with the opportunity to continue his football career as well as get to play alongside his brother Shen, he knew it was a no brainer.

“It mean a lot cause he played with me in my sport and now I’m playing with him in his sport but its at a very high level now” said Sheldon Butler-Lawson.

Shen broke out for the Mavericks in 2022, posting 996 rushing yards to go along with 12 touchdowns, cementing himself as the number one running back on the team.

Not everyone gets the chance to play at the collegiate level, but being able to play at the level with your sibling is something the brothers will cherish forever.

“That’s like my best friend we do everything together so just being able to play with him is amazing” said Shen Butler-Lawson.

The brothers will take the football field for the first time together for MSU’s first game on August 31st.

