Minnesota State welcomes incoming freshman

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Residential halls at Minnesota State University, Mankato are already full for this fall semester as students gear up for campus life.

“Yeah, you know, I’m really happy. It’s just a beautiful day out and the nice breeze cooling us off when we’re moving. All the stuff in and you know, I’m really excited to get all my stuff moving in,” said freshman Nathan Garding.

Officials at the residential life office are crediting the popular academic programs offered at the university.

“It’s really exciting when this day comes and through the summer we don’t have as many students on campus, so to see new students arrive and to see returning students back, that’s really our purpose. That’s why we’re here. And so it’s fun to see the campus come alive again,” said Director of Residential Life, Cindy Janney.

Due to the increase in enrollment, the waiting list began in late July just so they could manage today’s move in.

This semester will see 2,800 students living in the residential halls.

Student volunteers were also on hand to offer a helping hand to any one that may need it while moving in.

“It’s been awesome. I mean, seeing so many excited faces, a lot of these families, obviously this is a big moment in their life and and. You know, we’re just. So we’re we’re, we’re honored almost to, you know, say that we can be a part of it and you know, help these people kind of move into their, you know, new life almost so,” said volunteer, Jaeger Cossette.

Incoming students will be moving in until Sunday, August 20th.

