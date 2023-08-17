Your Photos
More wildfire smoke; a hot, humid weekend ahead

Air quality alert in effect through Friday
KEYC First Alert Weather
KEYC First Alert Weather
By Shawn Cable
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Yesterday’s cold front certainly brought cooler, more comfortable weather to a large part of our region. Unfortunately, the front also brought in more Canadian wildfire smoke. Consequently, an air quality alert is in effect for all of Minnesota through Friday. Friday will be a tad warmer but will remain comfortable. Following that, we are set for an extended bout of hot, humid weather stretching through the weekend and into next week. Temperatures will likely soar into the 90s, with dew points in the 70s. This combination will push the heat index, or the “feels like” temperature, into the triple digits at times.

The rest of this afternoon will be cooler and comfortable with a sunny but smoky sky. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

The high pressure that kept us cool and comfortable today will move east Friday, switching the wind to the south and starting the influx of warmer, more humid air that will continue through the weekend. That said, Friday will still be fairly comfortable with highs in the low 80s. There will be sunshine, but the smoky haze will continue through at least Friday.

Temperatures and humidity levels will continue to climb into the weekend as we gear up for a prolonged spell of hot, humid weather that will last well into next week. With highs teetering in the low 90s and dew points in the 70s, the heat index could skyrocket to the upper 90s or even breach the triple-digit mark in parts of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Stay alert, as this has the potential to be a dangerous heat wave. The First Alert weather team will be monitoring the temperature trends closely and will provide updates as we get closer.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

