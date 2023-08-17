Pet Expo recognized as PPN’s Retailer of the Year

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato’s local, family-owned pet store, Pet Expo was recognized by Pet Product News (PPN) as their Full-Line Retailer of the Year. This is a national award, presented at this year’s trade show, Super Zoo, which took place in Las Vegas. The owner and multiple staff members were present to receive the award.

The World Pet Association (WPA) hosts Super Zoo, which is North America’s largest pet retail event with more than 20,000 pet professionals, 1,100 exhibitors and 65 educational sessions.

The annual Retailer of the Year Awards showcase the best of the best in the industry. As a 2023-2024 Full-Line Retailer of the Year for PPN, Pet Expo will be featured in PPN’s August 2024 Issue and be added to PPN’s Retail Advisory Board.

Pet Expo Distributors has been an independent, family-owned business for over 35 years. With 36,000 square feet of space, there are products for every furry, scaly, or feathery friend someone might have.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.