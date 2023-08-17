Your Photos
Sleepy Eye Police: No parking on Walnut Street on Mon, Aug. 21

No Parking sign in Fargo.
No Parking sign in Fargo.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) - Motorists that normally park on Walnut Street, in Sleepy Eye, will have to park elsewhere, on Monday.

According to an advisory from the Sleepy Eye Police Dept., all of Walnut St. will be closed on Mon., Aug. 21, starting at 8 a.m.

Signs will be set up in advance, on Sunday.

The street will need to be cleared for a house that is being moved.

Sleepy Eye Police have cautioned that anyone parked on Walnut St. after 8 a.m. will be towed.

Parking will be allowed to resume once signs are removed.

