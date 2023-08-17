Union workers at 7 Minnesota campuses reviewing contract offer

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Faculty and service workers at seven university campuses across Minnesota are reviewing a final offer from the state.

Minnesota State University Association of Administrative and Service Faculty received the last best and final offer from the Minnesota State System after negotiations and mediation lasted nearly 15 hours Monday.

This comes a few days after Teamsters Local 320, the union representing the Minnesota State University Association of Administrative and Service Faculty, said it had filed an intent to strike with the Minnesota Bureau of Mediation Services.

ASF members have been negotiating a new contract with Minnesota State since last month.

They say they’re calling for fair and livable wages in addition to changing some contract language.

A Facebook post from the union says the offer addresses many of the union’s top priorities.

