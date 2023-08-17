Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Van-moose collision injures 5 near Tower

STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident(Source: MGN)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRETUING, MN. (Northern News Now) - Five people were taken to the hospital Wednesday evening after their van collided with a moose on the Iron Range.

According to the State Patrol, it happened in Breitung Township around 6:15 p.m. on Highway 1 near Murray Road.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department, Bretuing Police Department, and Tower Ambulance and Fire responded to the crash.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the van was traveling west on Highway 1 when a moose ran onto the roadway and was struck.

Due to storms in the area, visibility was poor.

There were five people in the van including a child and teenager.

Four of the passengers were sent to the Ely Bloomenson Hospital and one to the Virginia Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was identified as Kaylee Lynette Richmond, 18, of Mankato. According to the Blue...
UPDATE: Vehicular homicide charges filed in connection with fatal Mankato crash
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, learned his sentence this morning in Blue Earth County Court of 20...
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, sentenced to life in prison
KEYC Weather
Storms will exit; a hot steamy weekend ahead
Three people are charged in Watonwan County after allegedly stealing a car and keys from a...
Charges filed after theft from Mankato dealership
Following a fatal crash in Mankato Monday night, the Minnesota State Patrol says a second...
Update: Bail set for Mankato woman charged in Monday’s fatal Madison Ave. crash

Latest News

Canadian wildfire smoke returns leading to an air quality alert ahead of hot, humid conditions...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 8-17-2023
KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
KEYC Weather
Storms will exit; a hot steamy weekend ahead
As a 2023-2024 Full-Line Retailer of the Year for PPN, Pet Expo will be featured in PPN’s...
Pet Expo recognized as PPN’s Retailer of the Year