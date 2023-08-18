After 78 years, Courtland Cubs step back up to the plate for state tournament

COURTLAND, Minn. (KEYC) - The dog days of August usually mark the start of the Minnesota State Amateur Baseball Tournament and for one team out of Southern Minnesota, it has been 78 years since they have been back.

For the first time since 1945, The Courtland Cubs are heading back to Dassel, Litchfield, and Delano for the state tournament as the number one seed out of region 2C, The Tomahawk East League after defeating The Stark Longhorns and New Ulm Brewers.

After catching up with some members of the team, it was clear how much their return means to them and the entire community.

“It was extraordinary, just the town came to life and really supported us, all the way through the year,” said Courtland Cubs Head Coach Chase Meyer. “But there’s no feeling quite like when we did clinch that game against stark.”

The last time being 78 years ago in 1945, an event like this called for a celebration. And not just any kind of celebration.

The town threw a parade, from the fire department across town, to the baseball field.

“It’s been unbelievable ever since,” said Courtland Cubs player, Corey Schultz. “We’ve had the stands packed at almost every game; a lot of excitement and a lot of fun in town. Everybody has been very supportive in the area, and it’s been a really wild ride, going from where we came back up in 2015, from one of the worst teams in the league to all of a sudden the best team in the league at the end of the year was just an unbelievable experience.”

But of course, it’s nothing without the support of the fans and the small town soaking it all in.

“It’s been great,” said Coach Meyer. “Fans have been here at every game, home or away, far away, or close -- it doesn’t matter. “They come to our rescue, no matter where we are; just show support, and they’re always loud and rowdy and cheering us on.”

The Cubs are set to play their first tournament game next Sunday at 11 a.m. against either the Maple Lake Lakers or Union Hill Bulldogs.

