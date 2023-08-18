Your Photos
Authorities search for Level 3 sex offender after high-speed chase

Authorities search for Archester Rodgers Jr., 42, a Level 3 sex offender who is wanted after a high-speed pursuit through downtown Mankato in early August.
By Maddie Paul
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities are searching for a Mankato man wanted following a high-speed pursuit through downtown Mankato in early August. He is also a Level 3 registered sex offender.

Around 1 a.m. on Aug. 5, police initiated a traffic stop on a car that ran a red light in downtown Mankato.

Only later would police identify that driver as Archester Rodgers Jr., 42.

According to a criminal complaint, Rodgers fled police by going south on Broad Street, with speeds reaching 70 mph.

Rodgers’ drivers license had been revoked before this incident.

The car crashed into many parked cars, leaving damage along the chase -- but he eventually evaded law enforcement.

Police were unable to catch him.

Rodgers whereabouts are still unknown to police.

One witness told police that Rodgers lives in Iowa, but had been staying in Mankato for a while.

Rodgers faces one felony and three misdemeanor charges related the fleeing incident, and one felony charge for failing to fulfill predatory offender registration.

Rodgers has outstanding arrest warrants from Ramsey, Scott, and Blue Earth counties.

