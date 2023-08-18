Cardinals fly into season looking to defend section crown

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) -The Fairmont football team is a perennial at the state tournament. That was the case last year after putting on a show during the section tournament. There is some youth along the O-line, but the team expects to put on a show when the lights come on.

“These guys are all in on everything we do. We keep throwing things at them, and they keep running through the wall for us,” said Mat Mahoney, Fairmont football head coach.

In each of the past two seasons, the Fairmont football team’s season ended in the state tournament including a semifinals run from a year ago.

The Cardinals success is built on players buying into the program and producing when the lights are the brightest.

“We want to win. We always want to win, improve each and every day. We’re always trying to get better. Having that experience in the past I believe will help us when it comes to playoff time,” said Levi Pooley, senior wide receiver.

The Cardinals rely on being deep at each position, and there’s plenty of different options offensively for the team to distribute the ball to. It also ensures there’s plenty of competition during practice in order to get snaps.

“Our depth is a big thing. Not only does it, once you’re tired, a guy that knows what he’s doing, but also you have a guy on your tail where you’re just a little better than him. You’re both going to compete for that spot,” said Blaze Geiger, senior quarterback.

In 2022, Fairmont scored 35 points or more in six games. Offense remains a strength for this team after returning a QB, wide receiver and running back. One benefit of advancing to all those state tournaments is the continuity this program has with extra weeks of practice to provide valuable experience for those waiting for an opportunity.

“It’s definitely a bonus for us. We’re pretty happy to make the state tournament, we get extra days of practice, more time with our kids to develop relationships. It’s kind of been a well oiled machine down here,” said Mahoney.

That machine will hit the road for week one, a match-up against Tri-City United.

