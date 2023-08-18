Your Photos
Charges filed in fatal New Ulm crash

He faces one felony count of criminal vehicular homicide, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years, if convicted.
By Maddie Paul
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - An unconditional bail of $75,000, and a conditional bail of $10,000.

That’s what a Brown County Judge ordered in the state’s fatal crash case against 53-year-old John Deleo.

New Ulm police and Minnesota State Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon, right on the intersection of Broadway and 15th Streets. They say that one car was traveling northbound Broadway and another was traveling southbound when they collided.

Deleo was one of the drivers, and police say he had alcohol in his system before the crash.

The other driver, 82-year-old Sharon Ann Portner, died in the crash.

Deleo was taken to New Ulm Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

He faces one felony count of criminal vehicular homicide, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years, if convicted.

He also faces one DWI charge, which is a misdemeanor.

For now, Deleo will be held at the Brown County Jail.

