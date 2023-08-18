City of Springfield: Excessive Heat Warning in effect until Saturday night

SPRINGFIELD, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Springfield is telling the public stay out of the heat.

According to the alert issued by the city, there will be dangerous conditions, with heat index values expected to go up to 108 degrees.

This includes portions of central, east central, south central and southwest Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.

Extreme heat and humidity can greatly increase heat-related illnesses, especially for those working or, or participating in, outdoor activities.

The warning will be in effect until 9 p.m., on Saturday.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.