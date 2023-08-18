Your Photos
City of Springfield: Excessive Heat Warning in effect until Saturday night

(Source: Pexels/stock image)
By Hal Senal
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Springfield is telling the public stay out of the heat.

According to the alert issued by the city, there will be dangerous conditions, with heat index values expected to go up to 108 degrees.

This includes portions of central, east central, south central and southwest Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.

Extreme heat and humidity can greatly increase heat-related illnesses, especially for those working or, or participating in, outdoor activities.

The warning will be in effect until 9 p.m., on Saturday.

