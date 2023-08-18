Extra DWI enforcement to keep impaired Labor Day drivers off road

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Law enforcement across the state are gearing up for a busy Labor Day travel rush.

It all starts Friday. state troopers, deputies and officers will begin a DWI enforcement campaign.

The statewide campaign will include extra enforcement and advertising to support the Zero Deaths traffic safety program.

Authorities want to stress that the new recreational marijuana law sets several prohibitions that drivers should be aware of.

Drivers or passengers cannot open any cannabis packaging or use marijuana products in a vehicle.

The extra enforcement campaign will go until Sept. 4.

