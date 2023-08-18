Your Photos
Fatal crash on Hwy 68 in New Ulm

A fatal crash has occurred after two vehicles collided near the intersection of Highway 68 and...
A fatal crash has occurred after two vehicles collided near the intersection of Highway 68 and 15th St. in New Ulm, Minnesota Thursday afternoon.(KWTX)
By Ali Reed
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - An 82-year-old woman died in a crash near the intersection of Highway 68 and 15th St. in New Ulm Thursday afternoon. State Patrol says, a BMW was traveling southbound on Highway 68. while a Mitsubishi was traveling northbound on Highway 68.

According to the crash report, 53-year-old John Roy Deleo was taken to New Ulm Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. State Patrol says alcohol was involved in the incident.

KEYC will continue to update this story as more information is released.

