Fatal crash on Hwy 68 in New Ulm

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - An 82-year-old woman died in a crash near the intersection of Highway 68 and 15th St. in New Ulm Thursday afternoon. State Patrol says, a BMW was traveling southbound on Highway 68. while a Mitsubishi was traveling northbound on Highway 68.

According to the crash report, 53-year-old John Roy Deleo was taken to New Ulm Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. State Patrol says alcohol was involved in the incident.

KEYC will continue to update this story as more information is released.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.