FIRST ALERT: Sweltering summer days ahead

It’s going to get dangerously hot and humid as a major heatwave impacts much of the upper Midwest this weekend into next week. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for Saturday because the heat index, or “feels like” temperature, is expected to climb into the 105° to 110° range. A cold front will move through Saturday night, bringing cooler, more comfortable weather for Sunday. The heat will quickly return early next week. As of now, it looks as though Tuesday and Wednesday will be the hottest days as temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 90s with dew points in the 70s. This will push the heat index to over 110 degrees. We’re not expecting much rain either. Other than a random, isolated shower or thunderstorm, the entire 10 Day Forecast is dry.

THE DETAILS:

Enjoy the rest of this afternoon because it won’t be this comfortable again for quite a while. The rest of today will be sunny with highs in the low 80s. While it is a bit more humid than yesterday, dew points are in the low 60s, which is still fairly comfortable.

With our new forecast model runs today, we’re starting to get a clearer idea of how this heatwave will pan out. Saturday will be sunny, hot, and humid with high temps in the low to mid 90s and heat index values from 105 to 110 degrees.

A cold front will move through late Saturday and Saturday night, giving us a cooler, much more comfortable day Sunday. Sunday will be mostly sunny with lower humidity and cooler high temps in the mid 80s.

The relief will be short-lived as the heat will build back in by early next week. By Tuesday and Wednesday, actual high temperatures could climb into the mid to upper 90s with parts of far southwestern Minnesota and northwestern Iowa reaching 100 degrees. When you factor in the humidity, the heat index could climb into the 110+ degree range in some places. Stay tuned for the latest on this potentially dangerous heatwave. The First Alert Weather Team will provide updates as things develop.

