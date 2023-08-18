Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

FIRST ALERT: Sweltering summer days ahead

FIRST ALERT DAY SATURDAY for heat index values of 105° to 110°
First Alert Weather Day: Extreme heat and humidity
First Alert Weather Day: Extreme heat and humidity(KEYC Weather)
By Shawn Cable
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s going to get dangerously hot and humid as a major heatwave impacts much of the upper Midwest this weekend into next week. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for Saturday because the heat index, or “feels like” temperature, is expected to climb into the 105° to 110° range. A cold front will move through Saturday night, bringing cooler, more comfortable weather for Sunday. The heat will quickly return early next week. As of now, it looks as though Tuesday and Wednesday will be the hottest days as temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 90s with dew points in the 70s. This will push the heat index to over 110 degrees. We’re not expecting much rain either. Other than a random, isolated shower or thunderstorm, the entire 10 Day Forecast is dry.

THE DETAILS:

Enjoy the rest of this afternoon because it won’t be this comfortable again for quite a while. The rest of today will be sunny with highs in the low 80s. While it is a bit more humid than yesterday, dew points are in the low 60s, which is still fairly comfortable.

With our new forecast model runs today, we’re starting to get a clearer idea of how this heatwave will pan out. Saturday will be sunny, hot, and humid with high temps in the low to mid 90s and heat index values from 105 to 110 degrees.

A cold front will move through late Saturday and Saturday night, giving us a cooler, much more comfortable day Sunday. Sunday will be mostly sunny with lower humidity and cooler high temps in the mid 80s.

The relief will be short-lived as the heat will build back in by early next week. By Tuesday and Wednesday, actual high temperatures could climb into the mid to upper 90s with parts of far southwestern Minnesota and northwestern Iowa reaching 100 degrees. When you factor in the humidity, the heat index could climb into the 110+ degree range in some places. Stay tuned for the latest on this potentially dangerous heatwave. The First Alert Weather Team will provide updates as things develop.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was identified as Kaylee Lynette Richmond, 18, of Mankato. According to the Blue...
UPDATE: Vehicular homicide charges filed in connection with fatal Mankato crash
KEYC Weather
Storms will exit; a hot steamy weekend ahead
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, learned his sentence this morning in Blue Earth County Court of 20...
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, sentenced to life in prison
Following a fatal crash in Mankato Monday night, the Minnesota State Patrol says a second...
Update: Bail set for Mankato woman charged in Monday’s fatal Madison Ave. crash
Three people are charged in Watonwan County after allegedly stealing a car and keys from a...
Charges filed after theft from Mankato dealership

Latest News

(Source: Pexels/stock image)
City of Springfield: Excessive Heat Warning in effect until Saturday night
Wildfire smoke will linger ahead of spike in temperatures and humidity.
Smoky skies stick around ahead of hot, humid conditions
Wildfire smoke will linger ahead of spike in temperatures and humidity.
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 8-18-2023
KEYC Weather
More wildfire smoke; a hot, humid weekend ahead