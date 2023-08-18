Your Photos
Hormel sends Spam to Maui

As Maui recovers from wildfires, Hormel is sending the food for free.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Hormel Foods says it’s sending five truckloads of Spam to Hawaii to help with relief efforts.

The company says Hawaii residents buy more of the preserved meat than people in any other state.

They purchase about seven million cans each year.

Now, as Maui recovers from wildfires, Hormel is sending the food for free.

”We hear that spam is this cultural comfort food,” said Spam Brand Manager Jennesa Kinscher. “We know that one of the best ways we can show love and support is through food and we know that they find this comfort and support with the Spam brand, which is why it made total sense for us to be sending them product.”

Hormel also is sending cash donations to Maui. Between that and the Spam, it estimates its contribution is worth around a million dollars.

