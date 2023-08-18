Kato Go Play bus route service ends for season

Your Photos
Friday is the last day for residents to utilize the City of Mankato’s summer bus route service, Kato Go Play.(KEYC News Now)
By Michael McShane
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Friday is the last day for residents to utilize the City of Mankato’s summer bus route service, Kato Go Play.

That doesn’t mean the end of transportation options. The Mankato Transit System also offers its fixed-route, Kato Flex and paratransit services.

“Bus Mankato,” a live bus-tracker app, is also available to help riders reach their destination on time.

The Cherry Street bus stop is set to reopen this Monday.

City workers plan to remove the temporary bus stop at Second Street at the same time.

