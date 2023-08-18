Mankato job growth continues to increase

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Employment and Economic Development released its monthly job growth data, showing which industries are in the lead for economic development along with the payroll employment data.

“There’s more people who are able to work at our employers when there’s more people who are able to work. Those employers hire people and they do better, and now we have more businesses opening as. A result so. We’re really in this upward spiral in this community. I’m excited to see where we continue going in these next four or five years,” said Ryan Vysee.

The manufacturing sector showed the most growth, spurring a rise in the overall economy.

And the report showed Greater Mankato leading the way.

And local businesses say they’re pleased with all the new workers coming through the doors.

“Oh, it’s very exciting being a growing community. And you know at times it’s sometimes frustrating to try to compete with a lot of very good other manufacturers or employees in the area. But it’s also exciting to see hopefully the area attracting new talent, new families, new opportunities for a lot of people,” said Tyson Twait.

The Mankato area had a job growth rate of 6.9 percent, which has a ripple effect through the whole community.

“As the the job pools kind of grows and stabilizes, you know, rising tides lift all ships that helps our housing industry, it helps our hospitality industry, helps restaurants, education, school districts, the more family and talent that we can bring to the area. The more we have for everybody to enjoy and cheer from,” said Twait.

