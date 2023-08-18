Maverick Insider: MSU women’s soccer ‘stepping up’ ahead of regular season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On this week’s edition of Maverick Insider, two Minnesota State women’s soccer players sat down to talk about what to expect from the team this year, while the Mavericks are in the preseason.

Junior forward Louisa Shromoff discusses the high energy the team is bringing, amidst the high expectations for the Mavs this season. She also shares how everyone on the team is stepping up as the roster has taken a hard hit due to graduating seniors.

Senior defender Abigail Rieff talks first impressions of this year’s team and the excitement leading up to their home exhibition game Saturday against Northwest Missouri State. She later explains how last season’s ending brings extra motivation to the Mavericks when it comes to achieving their goals for the year.

Minnesota State women’s soccer’s regular season begins Thursday, Aug. 31 at 3:00 p.m. against Oklahoma Baptist at The Pitch.

