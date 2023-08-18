Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Maverick Insider: MSU women’s soccer ‘stepping up’ ahead of regular season

By Rob Clark
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On this week’s edition of Maverick Insider, two Minnesota State women’s soccer players sat down to talk about what to expect from the team this year, while the Mavericks are in the preseason.

Junior forward Louisa Shromoff discusses the high energy the team is bringing, amidst the high expectations for the Mavs this season. She also shares how everyone on the team is stepping up as the roster has taken a hard hit due to graduating seniors.

Senior defender Abigail Rieff talks first impressions of this year’s team and the excitement leading up to their home exhibition game Saturday against Northwest Missouri State. She later explains how last season’s ending brings extra motivation to the Mavericks when it comes to achieving their goals for the year.

Minnesota State women’s soccer’s regular season begins Thursday, Aug. 31 at 3:00 p.m. against Oklahoma Baptist at The Pitch.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was identified as Kaylee Lynette Richmond, 18, of Mankato. According to the Blue...
UPDATE: Vehicular homicide charges filed in connection with fatal Mankato crash
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, learned his sentence this morning in Blue Earth County Court of 20...
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, sentenced to life in prison
KEYC Weather
Storms will exit; a hot steamy weekend ahead
Following a fatal crash in Mankato Monday night, the Minnesota State Patrol says a second...
Update: Bail set for Mankato woman charged in Monday’s fatal Madison Ave. crash
Three people are charged in Watonwan County after allegedly stealing a car and keys from a...
Charges filed after theft from Mankato dealership

Latest News

Minnesota State brothers take the filed for the first time this season
Minnesota State football duo teams up for the first time
Senior defender Abigail Rieff talks first impressions of this year’s team and the excitement...
Maverick Insider: MSU women’s soccer ‘stepping up’ ahead of regular season (Part II)
Junior forward Louisa Shromoff discusses the high energy the team is bringing, amidst the high...
Maverick Insider: MSU women’s soccer ‘stepping up’ ahead of regular season (Part I)
Minnesota State brothers take the filed for the first time this season
Minnesota State brothers take the filed for the first time this season