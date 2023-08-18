MDE establishes Educator Workforce and Development Center

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Education launched the Educator Workforce and Development Center to create more focus on programs. The goal of the center is to support districts, schools, communities and Tribal Nations in work to recruit, diversify, develop and retain educators in order to build the best teaching workforce in the nation.

Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan’s Due North Education Plan includes the priority to ensure every student learns in a classroom with caring and qualified teachers whom hope to build the best teaching workforce in the nation. The Education Workforce and Development Center plans to support this goal by aiding programs designed to expand and diversify the state’s educator workforce. The Center will be under the leadership of Assistant Commissioner Angela Mansfield.

“We are excited to bring a new focus to preparing, supporting and retaining our teachers and school leaders with this new Center,” said Commissioner Willie Jett. “The Educator Workforce and Development Center will help make Minnesota’s education workforce well prepared, more diverse, and ready to educate our students. I am grateful to Governor Walz and the legislature for their investments in growing our educator workforce.”

In addition, the Educator Workforce and Development Center will lead programs focused on developing practicing teachers and school leaders such as Minnesota’s Q Comp program, supports for school leaders, teacher development and evaluation, and principal development and evaluation.

