Smoky skies stick around ahead of hot, humid conditions

Smoky skies will stick around through Friday before conditions become hot and humid head into the weekend, next week.

Today will be mostly sunny despite hazy skies lingering around the area. Air quality is projected to range from moderate to unhealthy for some the more north you head. Due to some areas still projected to be under the unhealthy for some zone, an air quality alert will remain in effect until 11 pm for those areas. Temperatures will hover in the low-80s by this afternoon with winds increasing up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Tonight will remain mostly clear as wildfire smoke is projected to start clearing leading to improved air quality overall. Temperatures will remain on the warmer side as they dip into the upper-60s overnight with a breeze sticking around.

Saturday will be hot and humid with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will hover in the mid-90s with a heat index likely in the upper-90s, some areas may feel more like the low 100s. Winds will be rather light, reaching up to 15 mph throughout the day. Saturday night will remain mostly clear and quiet as temperatures dip into the upper-60s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be just a tad cooler despite humidity sticking around. Skies will start off mostly sunny before a gradual increase in clouds takes over making way for mostly cloudy skies later in the day. Temperatures will hover in the upper-80s throughout the afternoon hours as winds reach up to 15 mph. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Monday morning.

Heat will return on Monday as skies go from mostly cloudy to partly cloudy throughout the day. Temperatures will rise back into the low-90s by the afternoon hours as winds continue to reach up to 15 mph at times. Monday night will be partly cloudy and warm as temperatures dip into the low-70s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will start off partly cloudy in the morning hours before becoming mostly sunny by the early afternoon hours. Conditions will remain hot and humid with highs in the low to mid-90s and heat index values ranging in the mid to upper-90s likely. Winds will remain up to 15 mph throughout the day. Tuesday night will be mostly clear as temperatures dip into the low to mid-70s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday is looking to be the worst of the heat wave next week. Temperatures are projected to rise into the upper-90s by the afternoon hours with a heat index likely in the triple digits across the area. Thankfully, there will be a pleasant breeze with winds reaching up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph at times. Wednesday night will remain mostly clear and warm as temperatures dip into the low-70s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will remain on the hotter side despite temperatures hovering in the upper-80s and low-90s across the area. Skies will continue to be mostly sunny through the first half of the day before becoming partly cloudy later on. Winds will continue to range between 15 and 20 mph with gusts between 25 and 30 mph at times. Thursday night will be partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Friday morning.

Friday and next weekend we will finally start to cool off temperature wise. Skies will be partly cloudy Friday through the weekend as temperatures go from the mid-80s on Friday into the upper-70s and low-80s by Sunday. Winds will continue to reach up to 15 mph at times. As of right now, we could see minimal rain chances with an isolated shower or two on Saturday and a few showers and/or thunderstorms possible on Sunday.

