Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

St. Peter veteran receives Congressional Gold Medal for WWII

Sen. Amy Klobuchar now talks about the importance of recognizing Merchant Marine.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A St. Peter veteran received a Congressional Gold Medal for his service during WWII and the Korean War.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar now talks about the importance of recognizing Merchant Marine.

Earl “Sonny” Meyer was presented his medal on Monday at the St. Peter American Legion.

During World War Two, Meyer served as a Merchant Marine, providing supplies to all branches of the military in combat zones.

He later served in the U.S. Army while enlisted in the Korean War.

In addition to the medal, Meyer was written a personal letter from Sen. Amy Klobuchar thanking the veteran for his service.

“A few years ago, we passed a bill that said that members of the merchant marine were eligible for this Congressional gold Medal of Honor,” said Sen. Amy Klobuchar. “They were not eligible before, and so this is a culmination of a lot of work, not just on behalf of Earl, but on behalf of all Merchant Marines. But Earl really stands out, which is why he got the award. Only 184 individuals or groups in history have been awarded.”

According to the National World War II Museum, there were 9,521 Merchant Marines killed between 1939 and 1945; a higher proportion than any other branch of the military.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was identified as Kaylee Lynette Richmond, 18, of Mankato. According to the Blue...
UPDATE: Vehicular homicide charges filed in connection with fatal Mankato crash
KEYC Weather
Storms will exit; a hot steamy weekend ahead
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, learned his sentence this morning in Blue Earth County Court of 20...
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, sentenced to life in prison
Following a fatal crash in Mankato Monday night, the Minnesota State Patrol says a second...
Update: Bail set for Mankato woman charged in Monday’s fatal Madison Ave. crash
Three people are charged in Watonwan County after allegedly stealing a car and keys from a...
Charges filed after theft from Mankato dealership

Latest News

As Maui recovers from wildfires, Hormel is sending the food for free.
Hormel sends Spam to Maui
Minnesota Employment and Economic Development released its monthly job growth data, showing...
Mankato job growth continues to increase
He faces one felony count of criminal vehicular homicide, which carries a maximum sentence of...
Charges filed in fatal New Ulm crash
KEYC Weather
FIRST ALERT: Sweltering summer days ahead