Tailgating season needs at Scheels

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With football season approaching, for some of us, weekends will include a bit of tailgating. We went to Scheels to get some ideas for equipment you might want to help elevate your experience.

Of course, Scheels is located at 1850 Adams St Suite 6 in the River Hills Mall.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.