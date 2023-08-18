Traffic switch begins Aug. 21

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Some traffic changes will be happening on I-35 near Faribault, beginning next week.

While ramp work is underway on County Road 48, southbound traffic will shift to the northbound side starting Mon., Aug. 21.

This is a part of the four phase resurfacing project on the interstate that started July 10.

Phases One and Two include constructing median crossover lanes and continued resurfacing, which is expected to wrap up in October.

Phases Three and Four will begin in 2024 and will focus on resurfacing I-35 both northbound and southbound as well as various ramp reconstructions on Rice County Rd. 48, Hwy 60 and Hwy. 21.

MnDOT says to expect traffic delays and lane reductions as construction is underway.

