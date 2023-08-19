Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Blue Earth Area football reloads for upcoming season

Blue Earth Area opens up the season against Pipestone Area in week one.
By Rob Clark
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth Area football team is the reigning section 2aa champions as the buccaneers look to defend their title in 2023.

“Everyone in this program, we show up every day wanting to get our hands dirty and get better. We have a great coaching staff, just a great bunch of guys,” said senior left tackle, Noah Dahl.

For Blue Earth Area, a state tournament appearance is the expectation every year.

This program is one of the more consistently successful teams in southern Minnesota with a proven system that translates to wins each year.

“It is a lot of pressure, but it keeps us to a standard that we can push for. It’s a goal we can achieve. It keeps us on the right track and it just shows us that we are capable of a lot more than what you’d think,” said senior left guard/middle linebacker, Kade Gaydon.

Part of the winning formula is accountability, and there’s no shortage of senior leaders on the team coaching up teammates on the sideline.

“We all just want to excel in everything that we can do. We don’t want to have kids that don’t know what they’re doing when it comes to gameday and we need them and they don’t know what they’re doing. We just want everybody to succeed and have fun when they’re out there on the football field,” said Gaydon.

“Dedication and work ethic on this team has always been here. Everybody wants to push themselves to get that starting spot. Everyone is great teammates,” said senior running back/linebacker, Caleb Langager.

There are some big shoes to fill, but the strength of the Buccaneers lies up front. With the pieces needed to win the battle in the trenches, this offense hopes to put up big numbers once again in 2023.

“I think our offensive line is going to do a great job for us pushing up front. It all starts from there,” said senior quarterback/safety, Max Loge.

Blue Earth Area opens up the season against Pipestone Area in week one.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was identified as Kaylee Lynette Richmond, 18, of Mankato. According to the Blue...
UPDATE: Vehicular homicide charges filed in connection with fatal Mankato crash
KEYC Weather
Storms will exit; a hot steamy weekend ahead
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, learned his sentence this morning in Blue Earth County Court of 20...
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, sentenced to life in prison
Following a fatal crash in Mankato Monday night, the Minnesota State Patrol says a second...
Update: Bail set for Mankato woman charged in Monday’s fatal Madison Ave. crash
Three people are charged in Watonwan County after allegedly stealing a car and keys from a...
Charges filed after theft from Mankato dealership

Latest News

The team is set to take the field Thursday, August 31 against Yellow Medicine East.
Sleepy Eye United embarks on first season
The Minnesota State Amateur Baseball Tournament will kick off this weekend and for one local...
After 78 years, Courtland Cubs step back up to the plate for state tournament
Fairmont opens up the season against TCU.
Cardinals fly into season looking to defend section crown
Minnesota Employment and Economic Development released its monthly job growth data, showing...
After 78 years, Courtland Cubs step back up to the plate for state tournament