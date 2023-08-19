Blue Earth Area football reloads for upcoming season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth Area football team is the reigning section 2aa champions as the buccaneers look to defend their title in 2023.

“Everyone in this program, we show up every day wanting to get our hands dirty and get better. We have a great coaching staff, just a great bunch of guys,” said senior left tackle, Noah Dahl.

For Blue Earth Area, a state tournament appearance is the expectation every year.

This program is one of the more consistently successful teams in southern Minnesota with a proven system that translates to wins each year.

“It is a lot of pressure, but it keeps us to a standard that we can push for. It’s a goal we can achieve. It keeps us on the right track and it just shows us that we are capable of a lot more than what you’d think,” said senior left guard/middle linebacker, Kade Gaydon.

Part of the winning formula is accountability, and there’s no shortage of senior leaders on the team coaching up teammates on the sideline.

“We all just want to excel in everything that we can do. We don’t want to have kids that don’t know what they’re doing when it comes to gameday and we need them and they don’t know what they’re doing. We just want everybody to succeed and have fun when they’re out there on the football field,” said Gaydon.

“Dedication and work ethic on this team has always been here. Everybody wants to push themselves to get that starting spot. Everyone is great teammates,” said senior running back/linebacker, Caleb Langager.

There are some big shoes to fill, but the strength of the Buccaneers lies up front. With the pieces needed to win the battle in the trenches, this offense hopes to put up big numbers once again in 2023.

“I think our offensive line is going to do a great job for us pushing up front. It all starts from there,” said senior quarterback/safety, Max Loge.

Blue Earth Area opens up the season against Pipestone Area in week one.

