FIRST ALERT: Intense heat wave

Dangerous heat and humidity is here, and will be sticking around for a little while.

Today, temperatures continue to climb into the 90s. Humidity is intense with dew points in the mid and upper 70s so heat index values are reaching the triple digits, some in excess of 110+. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for many of our counties, including the cities of Mankato and North Mankato. A Heat Advisory is in effect for many more counties. Heat warnings are in effect until 9pm this evening, and more have already been issued for Monday through Wednesday.

Tomorrow we will experience some relief thanks to a colder air mass moving in. Temperatures will be back near average in the lower 80s, but that relief will only last for a day. Temperatures will continue climbing Monday, back into the 90s. Temperatures in the upper 90s and even in the 100s are expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

Dangerous heat index values in the 105-115 degree range are expected Tuesday and Wednesday. It is extremely important to take this heat seriously. Avoid spending time outside if at all possible. If you must be outdoors because of work or something else, drink lots of water, wear light clothing, and use sun protection. Know the symptoms of (and the differences between) heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

The next week also lacks rain chances, other than an occasional pop-up shower or two.

