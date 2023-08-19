Sleepy Eye United embarks on first season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The town of Sleepy Eye is coming together this season with St. Mary’s and Public joining forces to form Sleepy Eye United.

It’s the first year of the co-op due to declining numbers. St. Mary’s won four games this past season while Public won twice. But the problems facing both programs are now in the rearview mirror.

“We have competition, and we have depth. We have 60 kids right now. It is awesome seeing the kids compete. They’re having fun and working hard. It’s been a great atmosphere to see.” said Head Coach Brent Kucera.

One benefit to the newly formed program is the opportunity for each Sleepy Eye United team from freshmen to varsity to stay separate.

“The JV kids, the freshmen and sophomores, they’re no longer just the scout team getting beat on by the seniors. They’re having their own practice. We do our individual stuff together, we break out then they do their own practice. They do their own plays, their own stuff. It’s a better, safer environment for them,” said Kucera.

With the schools uniting as one unit, the group is already expecting big things in year one.

“They’re high, a lot of people know that with both schools coming together. We have a lot of good talent, it should set the bar pretty high,” said quarterback, Caden Evers.

“Now that we’re all combined and with the right weapons, right coaches, I think we’ll do great,” said left tackle/defensive lineman Evan Thompson.

Section 3A is a tournament where teams with a losing record one year have risen to the top of the section the next. For Sleepy Eye United to achieve such a feat, it’ll take a similar effort to what happened over the summer in the state legion baseball tournament.

“Our legion team which is combined went to state and won that. We have the same expectations for that this year. Energy is high and everyone’s attitude is good,” said wide receiver/corner back, Austin Uecker.

The team is set to take the field Thursday, August 31 against Yellow Medicine East.

